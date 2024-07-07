Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Shares Down 3.4%

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 112,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the average session volume of 18,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$21.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.26.

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

