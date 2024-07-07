Avalon Capital Management Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avalon Capital Management lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.5% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 6,510,119 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,641,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,984,319,000 after buying an additional 2,319,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average is $174.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $200.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

