AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.83

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2024

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and traded as low as $34.42. AXA shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 52,317 shares trading hands.

AXA Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

AXA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $2.103 per share. This is a boost from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

