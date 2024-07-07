Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,902 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Visa alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $270.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.80. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.