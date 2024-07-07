Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $391.60

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 391.60 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 391.60 ($4.95), with a volume of 903578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378.20 ($4.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 368.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 355.23.

In related news, insider Leo Quinn purchased 37,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.41) per share, with a total value of £129,646.52 ($163,984.97). Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

