Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.0 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

