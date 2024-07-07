Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) (CVE:BGM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) (CVE:BGM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.41. Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V) Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$227.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41.

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (BGM.V)

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. It controls approximately 195,000 hectares of mineral tenures and Crown-Granted mineral claims, as well as a block of contiguous mineral tenures package centered around the Town of Wells, which is located to the east of Quesnel, British Columbia.

