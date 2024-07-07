Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.59. 8,051,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 21,603,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

