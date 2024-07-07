Beldex Price Hits $0.0430 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Beldex has a total market cap of $277.50 million and $1.47 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Beldex alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.06 or 0.05226606 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,779,511 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,399,518 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.