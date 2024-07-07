Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,311 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 2.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Avory & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock valued at $166,397,807. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.