BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $56,890.08 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $56,890.08 or 1.00097176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $706.50 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00067286 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 57,679.85397116 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.