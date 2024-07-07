Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $56,693.55 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $56,693.55 on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,117.98 billion and $21.08 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.64 or 0.00558512 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00039378 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00062960 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000172 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,621 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.