Bitcoin Private Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00040434 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00034522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00015957 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

