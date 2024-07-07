Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 628.6% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 23,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKH

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.