Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,574,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,014,000 after purchasing an additional 72,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,589,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Blackbaud by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 77,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $137,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,894. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 183.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

