BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 250,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BYM opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

