Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 576.33 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.34%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,096,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,747,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

