Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 146,325 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 132,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

