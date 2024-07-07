Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,133 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,210. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

