Blue Trust Inc. Has $38.42 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.5% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $16.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $914.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $831.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $751.25. The stock has a market cap of $869.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

