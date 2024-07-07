Blue Trust Inc. Has $517,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,783,000 after acquiring an additional 219,728 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,322,000 after acquiring an additional 325,154 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 213,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,248. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.