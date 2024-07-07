Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 363 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.96. 1,812,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,600. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.92. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

