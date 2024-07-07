Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 5,421 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASX traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,363. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASX. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

