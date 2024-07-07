Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 904 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,609 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,884 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after buying an additional 1,207,337 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,576,000. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,677,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 716,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

