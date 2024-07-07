Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.57. The stock had a trading volume of 603,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $127.69 and a twelve month high of $191.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average is $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.67.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

