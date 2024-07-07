Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,265 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after buying an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,741,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,503,000 after buying an additional 10,430,618 shares during the last quarter. First American Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,287,000. Finally, Oikos Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after buying an additional 992,700 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.63. 2,253,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,625. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

