Blue Trust Inc. Sells 455 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after buying an additional 2,542,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,085,000 after buying an additional 914,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,229,888,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.25. 5,978,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.70 and a 12-month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.