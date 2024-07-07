BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $532.00

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $532.00 and last traded at $527.03, with a volume of 172424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $521.80.
BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 4.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.00 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
