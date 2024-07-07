BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 14,527 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $34,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,715.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,528 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $942,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.58. 308,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,000. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

