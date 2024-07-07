BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 166,489 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 387,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,489 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Masco were worth $30,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Masco by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

