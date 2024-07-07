BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 165.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $29,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,020. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

