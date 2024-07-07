BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 578.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,989 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $510.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.90. The stock has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

