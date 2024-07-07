BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1,976.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,832 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $378,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,439,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $557.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $534.53 and its 200 day moving average is $512.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $558.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.