BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $89,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,411,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,875,000 after purchasing an additional 267,759 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,618,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,279,000 after purchasing an additional 74,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.03.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.09. 3,120,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,249. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

