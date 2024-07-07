BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $36,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $96,655,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 16,621.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 219,742 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after buying an additional 189,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 164,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 125,390 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.7 %

TTEK stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.22. The stock had a trading volume of 284,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,157. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $221.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.92.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

