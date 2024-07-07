BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 150,984 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $38,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after acquiring an additional 595,769 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,804,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 433,874 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.71. 1,308,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,032. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $114.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.