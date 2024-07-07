BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 351,046 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,046 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $28,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.18. 5,607,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

