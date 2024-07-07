BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 520,253 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 851.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $29,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 80,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.33. 2,795,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,935. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

