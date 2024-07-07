BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 580,694 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 673.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $35,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 564,980 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $2,778,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $872,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE FNF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.10. 1,710,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,085. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.