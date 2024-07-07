BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 689,256 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 142.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,172,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,256 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $99,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,587,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,259 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.31. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

