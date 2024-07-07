BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,811 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $38,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after buying an additional 478,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.23. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

