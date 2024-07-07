BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,396 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $42,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,144,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after buying an additional 313,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ANSYS by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.3 %

ANSS traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.25. The company had a trading volume of 298,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,532. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.79 and a 200-day moving average of $333.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.