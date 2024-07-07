BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 206.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 237,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Textron were worth $33,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Textron alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Textron by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $84.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,203. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXT

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.