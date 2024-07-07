BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $31,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,686.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,681. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of IRM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.60. 1,191,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $92.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.