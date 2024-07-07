BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $32,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after purchasing an additional 777,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 141,828 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,852,000 after purchasing an additional 916,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,966,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

IPG stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $28.34. 6,450,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,176. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

