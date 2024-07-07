BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 144.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 212,739 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $77,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.9% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4,306.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.83. 666,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.86. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.08.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

