BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $103.53 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.55% of VeriSign worth $103,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter. Palo DS Manager LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,174,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in VeriSign by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in VeriSign by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.80. 468,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.83 and its 200 day moving average is $187.98. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $225.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,681 shares of company stock valued at $468,227 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

