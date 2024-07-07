BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $28.49 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $28,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $939.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,375. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $960.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $869.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,023.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.