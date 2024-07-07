BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $29.45 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Dover were worth $29,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,286. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $188.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

