BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $30.32 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,057 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.21% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $30,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. 7,368,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

